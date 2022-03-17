FURTAW, AARON ROBERT

Arrest Date/Time: 03/17/2022 | 00:00

Date of Birth: 05/13/1978 Age: 43 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 31463 AVENUE G, BIG PINE, FL 33043

Occupation: HANDY MAN in BIG PINE KEY

Arrest Location: 5561 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD045548 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002157

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT

