Arrest Date/Time: 03/07/2022 | 02:47

Date of Birth: 09/22/1958 Age: 63 Gender: M Race: H

Address: 101 LAKE AVE, ORLANDO, FL 32801

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: US1,

Arresting Officer/Agency: VICTOR CRISTEA - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD039083 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001827

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.10b1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH