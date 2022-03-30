Arrest Date/Time: 03/30/2022 | 11:31

Date of Birth: 04/18/1978 Age: 43 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 103200 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD053759 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002547

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2a TRESPASSING