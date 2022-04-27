GAHAGEN, LEE PATRICK

Arrest Date/Time: 04/27/2022 | 14:44

Date of Birth: 07/12/1988 Age: 33 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 112 PEARL AVENUE, TAVERNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: FISHERMAN

Arrest Location: 50 HIGH POINT RD, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD072005 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003426

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you