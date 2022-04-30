GALE, RONALD STEPHEN

Arrest Date/Time: 04/30/2022 | 01:43

Date of Birth: 12/11/1964 Age: 57 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2163 MATTHEWS RD, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: LAWYER in BIG PINE

Arrest Location: 189 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD073563 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003512

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH