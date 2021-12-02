GALLAGHER, ALANNA ROSE

Arrest Date/Time: 12/01/2021 | 20:00

Date of Birth: 12/22/1997 Age: 23 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 10865 4TH AVENUE GULF, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 10865 4 AVE GULF, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: VICTOR CRISTEA - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD182025 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008719

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a2 BATTERY

