GALLI, ANTHONY THOMAS

Arrest Date/Time: 04/30/2022 | 00:21

Date of Birth: 12/05/1998 Age: 23 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 3091 GRAPEVINE LN, PALM CITY, FL 34990

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 6425 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD073541 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003511

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

