Arrest Date/Time: 05/22/2022 | 21:53

Date of Birth: 12/12/1970 Age: 51 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 62900 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 540 22 ST OCEAN, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD088808 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004173

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.045.1a2 AGGRAV BATTERY

Recommended for you