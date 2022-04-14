GAMBLE, TRAVIS JERMAINE

Arrest Date/Time: 04/14/2022 | 14:40

Date of Birth: 06/16/1982 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 617 PALM DR, FLORIDA CITY, FL 33034

Occupation: DETAILER

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD063754 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003028

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you