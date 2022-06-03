Arrest Date/Time: 06/03/2022 | 06:01

Date of Birth: 12/06/1993 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 7170 BLUFF STREAM CT, COLUMBUS, OH 43235

Occupation: COACH in CHARLESTON

Arrest Location: 2801 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a2 BATTERY

Recommended for you