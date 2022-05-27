Arrest Date/Time: 05/27/2022 | 07:06

Date of Birth: 09/14/1993 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5537 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: COOK in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 1127 TRUMAN, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges:

  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.041.3 BATTERY
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

