GARCIA ALONSO, ILICK RANIER

Arrest Date/Time: 05/02/2022 | 10:21

Date of Birth: 12/06/1985 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1208 NE 41 AVE, HOMESTEAD, FL 33033

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5515 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO19CAD127007 - Offense #: MCSO19OFF006858

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 812.014.2e LARC 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR