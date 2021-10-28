Arrest Date/Time: 10/22/2021 | 13:23

Date of Birth: 10/14/1992 Age: 29 Gender: M Race: H

Address: 4850 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 106 ST, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: BRANDON WARE ROGERS - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD162032 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007644

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

