GARCIA, CARLITOS

Arrest Date/Time: 10/24/2021 | 21:36

Date of Birth: 02/07/1995 Age: 26 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1685 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: COOK in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 530 65 ST OCEAN, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: MICHAEL ONSGARD - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD163402 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007708

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you