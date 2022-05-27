Arrest Date/Time: 05/27/2022 | 22:45

Date of Birth: 08/25/1983 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 255 2, ALBANY, NY 12203

Occupation: ENTREPENEUR in ALBANY

Arrest Location: 107900 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD092403 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004316

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2b TRESPASSING
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 856.011 DISORDERLY INTOX