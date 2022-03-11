GARCIA GARCIA, ANGEL L

Arrest Date/Time: 03/10/2022 | 22:08

Date of Birth: 12/23/1988 Age: 33 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5560 12TH AVE, HIALEAH, FL 33012

Occupation: OWNER in HIALEAH

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.135.5 DRUGS-TRAFFIC 1 Felony Count(s) of 934.215 PUBLIC ORDER CRIMES 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.135.5 COCAINE-TRAFFIC 1 Felony Count(s) of 934.215 PUBLIC ORDER CRIMES

