GARCIA, HECTOR

Arrest Date/Time: 12/21/2021 | 11:39

Date of Birth: 07/11/1972 Age: 49 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 23450 119 AVE, HOMESTEAD, FL

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 101 GUILFORD CT,

Arresting Officer/Agency: DARNELL DURHAM - MCSO\DIST 6/7 CIU

Incident #: MCSO21CAD157723 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007420

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.0145.2c LARC

