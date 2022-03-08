GARCIA, JORGE RAMIRO

Arrest Date/Time: 03/08/2022 | 13:11

Date of Birth: 06/01/2001 Age: 20 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 31154 AVE D, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: LANDSCAPING

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: YVONNE DIXON - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD040138 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001869

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

Recommended for you