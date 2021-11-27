GARCIA, JORGE RAMIRO

Arrest Date/Time: 11/27/2021 | 00:53

Date of Birth: 06/01/2001 Age: 20 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 31154 AVE D, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33040

Occupation: CARPENTER

Arrest Location: APPROX 25MM US1, SUMMERLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: RYAN CHLEBANOWSKI - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC

Incident #: MCSO21CAD179704 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008585

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.2a MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 499.03.1 DRUGS-HEALTH OR SAFETY

