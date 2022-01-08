GARCIA, JOSE SANTOS

Arrest Date/Time: 01/06/2022 | 16:00

Date of Birth: 07/10/1972 Age: 49 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 440 9TH STREET, HOMESTEAD, FL 33030

Occupation: CONSTRUCTIOB

Arrest Location: 3103 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: LEE MORTENSON - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD003220 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000171

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

