GARCIA, LUIS

Arrest Date/Time: 01/13/2022 | 16:50

Date of Birth: 02/14/1972 Age: 49 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5656 S AVE, STOCK ISLAND, FL 33040

Occupation: COOK in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: THOMAS CAREAGA - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD007177 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000374

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

