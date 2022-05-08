GARCIA, OSMEL PEREZ

Arrest Date/Time: 05/08/2022 | 01:08

Date of Birth: 12/26/1974 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: FISHERMAN

Arrest Location: 1300 ATLANTIC BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 999.9999.9999 MUNICIPAL ORDINANCE VIOL

Recommended for you