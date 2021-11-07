Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/07/2021 | 03:44
Date of Birth: 12/26/1974 Age: 46 Gender: M Race: W
Address: Unknown
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: US1, MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: CHRISTOPHER RUFIN - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD170112 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008100
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1c DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH