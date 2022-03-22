GARCIA, OSMEL PEREZ

Arrest Date/Time: 03/22/2022 | 09:55

Date of Birth: 12/26/1974 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: FISHERMAN

Arrest Location: ,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.31 FAILURE TO APPEAR

Recommended for you