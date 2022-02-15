GARCIA, ROGELIO GREGORY

Arrest Date/Time: 02/15/2022 | 17:26

Date of Birth: 05/09/1972 Age: 49 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 35650 188TH AVE, HOMESTEAD, FL 33034

Occupation: BOAT CAPTAIN

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ROBERT SALTER - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "C" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD026811 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001283

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

