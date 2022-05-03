GARCIA, RUBEN O

Arrest Date/Time: 05/03/2022 | 13:06

Date of Birth: 12/02/1975 Age: 46 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1200 1ST ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD075530 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003604

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR

