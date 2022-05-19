GARRETT, ARDEN CRISTINA

Arrest Date/Time: 05/18/2022 | 23:12

Date of Birth: 04/13/1994 Age: 28 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 7567 A1A, SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32080

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

