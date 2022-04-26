GARTENMAYER, FREDRICK CHARLES

Arrest Date/Time: 04/26/2022 | 18:56

Date of Birth: 08/07/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 6099 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: PLUMBER in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 35 SOMBRERO BLVD, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD071549 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003394

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 741.29.6 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

