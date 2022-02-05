GARTENMAYER, FREDRICK CHARLES

Arrest Date/Time: 02/05/2022 | 05:55

Date of Birth: 08/07/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 6099 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 6099 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: ERYKA DEL CUETO - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD020730 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000963

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.061 HIT AND RUN 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

