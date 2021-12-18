GARTENMAYER, FREDRICK CHARLES

Arrest Date/Time: 12/18/2021 | 03:41

Date of Birth: 08/07/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 10801 5TH AV GULF, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 150 63 ST OCEAN EAST, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: ERYKA DEL CUETO - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD190466 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009221

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.03.2 BATTERY 1 Felony Count(s) of 914.22.1 OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 812.014.3b LARC

