GARVEY, AKEEM JAMAL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/28/2022 | 03:42

Date of Birth: 11/28/1995 Age: 26 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 240 SOMBRERO, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: LANDSCAPER in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 240 SOMBRERO BEACH RD, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD052344 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002474

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a2 BATTERY 1 Felony Count(s) of 914.22.1 OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE

