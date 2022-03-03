GATEWOOD, TIMOTHY FURLOW

Arrest Date/Time: 03/01/2022 | 03:51

Date of Birth: 07/14/1956 Age: 65 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1400 KENEDDY, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED in TAVERNIER

Arrest Location: 5900 COLLEGE, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2a TRESPASSING 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2a TRESPASSING

