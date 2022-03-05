GATIEN, MICHAEL JOSEPH

Arrest Date/Time: 03/05/2022 | 13:55

Date of Birth: 06/07/1960 Age: 61 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 2811 ROOSEVELT, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

