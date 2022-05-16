GENTRY, SAMUEL CHRISTOPHER

Arrest Date/Time: 05/16/2022 | 09:24

Date of Birth: 07/01/1970 Age: 51 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 317 AVE B, BIG COPPITT, FL 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD084307 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003987

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

