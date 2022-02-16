GESELL, BRANDY VICTORIA

Arrest Date/Time: 02/16/2022 | 13:02

Date of Birth: 03/09/1983 Age: 38 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 3330 NORTHSIDE DRIVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: FISHERMAN

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: YVONNE DIXON - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD027295 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001310

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR