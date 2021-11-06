Arrest Date/Time: 11/06/2021 | 04:53

Date of Birth: 08/09/1983 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 232 55 ST, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: BRANDON WARE ROGERS - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD169637 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008075

Charges: None

Recommended for you