Arrest Date/Time: 11/06/2021 | 04:53
Date of Birth: 08/09/1983 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W
Address: Unknown
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 232 55 ST, MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: BRANDON WARE ROGERS - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD169637 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008075
Charges: None