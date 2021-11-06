GIBBS, BRIAN JOSEPH

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/06/2021 | 00:22
Date of Birth: 08/09/1983 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 25388 2ND ST, SUMMERLAND KEY, FL 33042
Occupation: NONE
Arrest Location: OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, RAMROD
Arresting Officer/Agency: JUAN MARTIN-REYES - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC
Incident #: MCSO21CAD169496 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008070
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.3c1 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.061.1 HIT AND RUN 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER 2 Felony Count(s) of 843.01 RESIST OFFICER 4 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 318.14.3 RESIST OFFICER