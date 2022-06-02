Arrest Date/Time: 06/02/2022 | 16:44

Date of Birth: 05/15/1974 Age: 48 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 929 TRUMAN AVENUE, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges:

  • 1 Unknown Count(s) of 941.02 OUT-OF-STATE-FUG

Recommended for you