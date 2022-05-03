GILLO, JOSEPH PAUL

Arrest Date/Time: 05/02/2022 | 23:52

Date of Birth: 01/24/1954 Age: 68 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 1000 ATLANTIC BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 999.9999.9999 MUNICIPAL ORDINANCE VIOL 1 Unknown Count(s) of 999.9999.9999 MUNICIPAL ORDINANCE VIOL