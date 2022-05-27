Arrest Date/Time: 05/27/2022 | 20:03

Date of Birth: 12/24/1992 Age: 29 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2163 DUFFY AVE, MADISON, IN 47250

Occupation: FISHERMAN in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD092309 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004308

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR
