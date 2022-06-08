Arrest Date/Time: 06/08/2022 | 17:24

Date of Birth: 01/25/1983 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 6765 2ND CT, HIALEAH, FL 33012

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: , KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 327.66.1 HEALTH-SAFETY

Recommended for you