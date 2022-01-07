GIRARDIN, MICHAEL EDWARD

Arrest Date/Time: 01/06/2022 | 15:03

Date of Birth: 04/13/1955 Age: 66 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF MARATHON, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5515 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: DEBORAH JOHNSON - MCSO\DIST 5 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD003164 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000169

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 790.1 WEAPON OFFENSE 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2b TRESPASSING

