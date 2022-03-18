Arrest Date/Time: 03/18/2022 | 08:27

Date of Birth: 08/28/1969 Age: 52 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 34 BAMBOO TER, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: SR5/US1 @ 33mm SB , BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD046495 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002199

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS