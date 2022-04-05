GODOY, RAYCCEL FERNANDO

Arrest Date/Time: 04/05/2022 | 16:01

Date of Birth: 11/09/1980 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 1200 1ST ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 1604 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY 1 Felony Count(s) of 787.02.1a KIDNAP-FALSE IMPRISONMENT

