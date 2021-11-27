GOLDEN, JOHN KARL

Arrest Date/Time: 11/27/2021 | 16:53

Date of Birth: 01/20/1963 Age: 58 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 87 PALM DR, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: FISHERMAN

Arrest Location: US1,

Arresting Officer/Agency: CHRISTIAN DEEN - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD180003 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008607

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you