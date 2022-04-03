GOMEZ, VERONICA

Arrest Date/Time: 04/03/2022 | 04:40

Date of Birth: 09/18/1994 Age: 27 Gender: F Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 1571 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD056169 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002673

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS

