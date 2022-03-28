GONZALES, ERIK ANDREW

Arrest Date/Time: 03/28/2022 | 02:04

Date of Birth: 08/03/1993 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 220 ENEAS LN, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: DIESEL TECH in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 1327 DUNCAN ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a2 BATTERY

