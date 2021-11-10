Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/10/2021 | 14:52
Date of Birth: 07/18/1987 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 247 LANCE LN, KEY LARGO, FL 33037
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 50 HIGHPOINT RD,
Arresting Officer/Agency: MATTHEW O'NEILL - MCSO\DIST 6/7 CIU
Incident #: MCSO21CAD171747 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008199
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION