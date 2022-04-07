Arrest Date/Time: 04/06/2022 | 20:29

Date of Birth: 08/12/1975 Age: 46 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 11320 182 STREET, MIAMI, FL 33157

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 106 MM US-1 SR-5 , KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD058569 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002796

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

