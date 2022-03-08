GONZALEZ, DARIEL LUIS

Arrest Date/Time: 03/08/2022 | 15:27

Date of Birth: 10/16/1993 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 448 CANERY CIRCLE, DAVENPORT, FL 33844

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: LAKESHA GRANT - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD040159 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001874

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

